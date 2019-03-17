Iran to Unveil Over 100 New Nuclear Achievements
112 new achievements in the field of nuclear energy will be unveiled during the first month of the upcoming Iranian calendar year. (Shutterstock)
Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that 112 new achievements in the field of nuclear energy will be unveiled during the first month of the upcoming Iranian calendar year, starting March 21.
“The new achievements are in fuel cycle, power plants, laser, besides exploration and technical affairs,” Kamalvandi said.
“The unveiling of these achievements would be a clear message to the US and those enemies of Iran, proving the country’s capability to improve under the imposed sanctions, even better than pre-sanctions era,” he added.
He also added that despite US efforts to persuade its allies to stop economic transactions with Iran, the country will overcome the situations via the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the nation’s standing.
