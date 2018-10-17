Iran to Usher Oman Into Nanotechnology

He pointed to the presence of high-ranking delegations from seven foreign countries including Oman in the 11th International Nanotechnology Festival and Exhibition and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, 40 knowledge-based Iranian firms will cooperate to build a Nano City in Oman.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Exhibition, held in Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, he said, “in this edition of the exhibition, more than 40 foreign guests from Russia, Bolivia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman, South Korea and Iraq will cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of nanotechnology.”

Oman Nano City Project is expected to be launched by 2023 in cooperation with Iran’s Nanotechnology Initiative Council, he said, adding, “the feasibility studies of the project are underway, so that its first phase will be constructed on a land area as large as one million square meters on the suburb of Muscat, Omani capital city.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the negotiations held between Omani representatives and 40 knowledge-based Iranian companies and added, “fortunately, negotiations brought about positive results.”

Turning to the visit of 10 South Korean companies to the 11th International Nanotechnology Exhibition, he said, “in this regard, some Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked between Iran and South Korea for broadening bilateral cooperation in nanotechnology.”

According to the scheduled program, the 11th International Nanotechnology Exhibition will wrap up today.