Iran: Visa Waiver for Chinese to Create Travel Incentives

Published July 1st, 2019 - 12:00 GMT
Visa waiver is psychologically positive and motivates tourist to travel to the country without any problem
Visa waiver is psychologically positive and motivates tourist to travel to the country without any problem. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Iranian cabinet has agreed to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals entering the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday

Chairman of Iran Tour Operators Association believes that psychologically, the visa waiver has a positive effect on the tourists of a country and it also creates incentives for travel. 


Referring to visa waiver for Chinese tourists traveling to Iran, Chairman of Iran Tour Operators Association Ebrahim Pourfaraj said that visa waiver is psychologically positive and motivates tourist to travel to the country without any problem for obtaining visa documents at the border or airport; therefore travel to that country will be facilitated, adding that in this regards, Iran also wants to facilitate travelling to Iran for foreign tourists.

Now, financially, tourists do not pay for visas, and this will lead to create motivations for tourists to travel Iran, he added.

Iran should facilitate tourist entries to Iran, Pourfaraj mentioned.

Iranian cabinet has agreed to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals entering the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday as the sanctions-hit country attempts to boost tourism in the face of an economic crisis.

Read More
China Receives 1 Million Barrels of Iranian Oil Cargo Post End of Waivers
Iran to Export $32 Billion Worth of Goods, Services to 15 Neighbouring Countries
Tags:ChinaIranVisa waiver

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2003-2019 Mehr News Agency

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now