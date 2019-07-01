Iran: Visa Waiver for Chinese to Create Travel Incentives

Chairman of Iran Tour Operators Association believes that psychologically, the visa waiver has a positive effect on the tourists of a country and it also creates incentives for travel.





Referring to visa waiver for Chinese tourists traveling to Iran, Chairman of Iran Tour Operators Association Ebrahim Pourfaraj said that visa waiver is psychologically positive and motivates tourist to travel to the country without any problem for obtaining visa documents at the border or airport; therefore travel to that country will be facilitated, adding that in this regards, Iran also wants to facilitate travelling to Iran for foreign tourists.

Now, financially, tourists do not pay for visas, and this will lead to create motivations for tourists to travel Iran, he added.

Iran should facilitate tourist entries to Iran, Pourfaraj mentioned.

Iranian cabinet has agreed to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals entering the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday as the sanctions-hit country attempts to boost tourism in the face of an economic crisis.