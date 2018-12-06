Iran Wants to Dig Deeper Into Qatar's OPEC Exit

“Examining the reasons for Qatar’s exit from OPEC is a necessity,” Zanganeh said, adding that “OPEC has big problems from some oil producers which Qatar is not a part of.”

The veteran minister made the remarks ahead of the 175th OPEC meeting, which will be held in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday.

Qatar said on Monday it will quit OPEC to focus on gas in a swipe at Saudi Arabia.

Zanganeh did not elaborate but he appeared to be noting that Qatar is not one of the problematic oil producers in OPEC.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili said the recent drop in oil prices inflicted $9 billion in losses on oil producing countries.