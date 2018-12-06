Iran Wants to Dig Deeper Into Qatar's OPEC Exit
"Examining the reasons for Qatar’s exit from OPEC is a necessity,” Zanganeh said, adding that “OPEC has big problems from some oil producers which Qatar is not a part of.” (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries as an alert
Disable alert for Organization of Petroleum- ...,
Click here to add Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as an alert
Disable alert for Bijan Namdar Zanganeh
Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh says OPEC has major problems with some oil producers except Qatar, and the reasons for Qatar’s exit from the organization must be examined.
“Examining the reasons for Qatar’s exit from OPEC is a necessity,” Zanganeh said, adding that “OPEC has big problems from some oil producers which Qatar is not a part of.”
The veteran minister made the remarks ahead of the 175th OPEC meeting, which will be held in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday.
Read More
Qatar to Drag Out from OPEC Early 2019
Iran Refutes Oil-For-Food Deal With South Korea
Qatar said on Monday it will quit OPEC to focus on gas in a swipe at Saudi Arabia.
Zanganeh did not elaborate but he appeared to be noting that Qatar is not one of the problematic oil producers in OPEC.
Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili said the recent drop in oil prices inflicted $9 billion in losses on oil producing countries.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES