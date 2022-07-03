Iraq: Oil Revenues Exceed $11 Billion in May

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced Wednesday that the revenues achieved during the month of May 2022 amounted to more than $11 billion.

A statement by the ministry, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), stated that "the Ministry of Oil announces the total exports and revenues achieved for the month of May, according to the preliminary statistics issued by State Organisation for Marketing of Oil SOMO, where the total amount of exports of crude oil reached 102 million and (303) thousand and (20) barrels, with revenues amounting to $11.436 billion."

The statement added, "The total quantities exported of crude oil for the month of May from oil fields in central and southern Iraq amounted to (98) million (946) thousand and (914) barrels, while from Kirkuk fields through Ceyhan port, the exported quantities amounted to (3) Millions and (2) thousand and (133) barrels."

The statement pointed out that "the average daily quantities amounted to (3) million and (300) thousand barrels per day," noting that "the average price of one barrel amounted to more than 111,79 dollars."