Iraq paid oil debt to Iran

ALBAWABA – Iraq has fully paid its debt for natural gas purchases from Iran, a statement by the head of National Iranian Gas Company said Sunday, as carried by the state-run Shana news agency.

Iraq’s foreign ministry announced substantial arrangements with the United States (US) to waive sanctions that prohibited Iraq from paying Iran for 2.7 billion work of shipments from Tehran.

However, Iran is still unable to access the funds, due to “an issue with the transfer of money from the Trade Bank of Iraq to Iran,” Majid Chegeni said, who’s also a deputy oil minister.

Chegeni did not provide any more details, according to Bloomberg.

Chegeni said his country was also in talks to renew a gas export deal with Turkey and import the fuel from Turkmenistan.