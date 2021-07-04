Iraqi Oil Minister: BP, Lukoil Considering Withdrawing from Giant Rumaila Field



In a video clip broadcast on Facebook, the minister said: “The investment environment in Iraq is not suitable for maintaining large investors. All investors are either looking for another market, or they are looking for another partner.”



He added: “The investment environment in Iraq is not sufficiently encouraging for a large oil company to do business there. As an investment environment, we are not suitable for major partners.”





Abdul-Jabbar said that ExxonMobil wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna 1 field for no more than $400 million, a price he described as “very cheap.”



He said that the state-controlled Basra Oil was considering a deal, Asharq Business reported.