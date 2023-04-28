Iraq's oil revenues exceed $7b in March

  1. Home
Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 28th, 2023 - 11:40 GMT
Iraq's Oil exports revenues exceed $7 B in March
ALBAWABA - The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced that revenues generated from oil exports to the global market exceeded $7 billion last month.

In a report issued Thursday, the ministry clarified that crude oil exports for March reached 100,913,027 barrels.

The ministry said that the revenues amounted to $7,506,401,000, which meant that the average price per barrel for the crude it sold was $74.38.

Iraq relies on crude oil exports sold in the global market for 95 percent of the money that ends up in its treasury.

