Iran’s Economic Growth to Hit 4 Percent in 2018, Amidst Unrest
In its latest report, Iranian Parliament Research Center put the country’s economic growth in the current year at 4.1 percent. (AFP)
In its latest report, Iranian Parliament Research Center put the country’s economic growth in the current year at 4.1 percent.
In addition, the Center put the inflation rate in the current year (to end March 20, 2018) at 10.5%.
Turning to the situation of tax income, economic growth oil price and inflation rate, the Center added, “change of main factors affecting tax incomes will determine the rate of collections in coming years.”
Also, estimates indicate that the annual inflation rate will hit from nine percent in the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (ended March 20, 2017) to 10.5 percent in the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018).
In the same direction, the oil export price will hit from $44.2 in the past Iranian calendar year to $55 in the current Iranian year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018).
According to the Monetary and Banking Research Center, probable increase of oil price in the coming year can help considerable growth of imports volume to the tax resources of the coming year due to the direct effectiveness of the rate of oil incomes on the tax income, the report added.
With regard to the inflation, considerable growth in general level of prices in the next Iranian calendar year is predicted higher than the inflation rate in the past Iranian calendar year, the issue of which can have a positive growth on the growth of collection of tax incomes in the coming year than the current year, the Center concluded.
