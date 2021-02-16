Israel to Buy Different Types of COVID Vaccines

  1. Home
Published February 16th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
The government is negotiating with a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, with the goal of securing millions of additional coronavirus vaccine doses from a number of different types of vaccines. (Shutterstock)
The government of Israel in negotiations to buy millions of doses of COVID vaccines using a different technology from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The government is negotiating with a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, with the goal of securing millions of additional coronavirus vaccine doses from a number of different types of vaccines, Galei Tzahal reported Tuesday morning.

Israel is hoping to expand the variety of types of coronavirus vaccines in its supply, including vaccines utilizing technologies different from that used in the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) confirmed that Israel is planning on purchasing millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines in order to prepare for the possibility that the country will be forced to pursue a second mass vaccination campaign next year.
"There are plans for a very large additional purchase spanning tens of millions of vaccine doses," said Katz.

Thus far, close to four million Israelis have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to data released by the Ministry of Health Tuesday morning.
More than half of those, or roughly 2.3 million people, have received both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved.

