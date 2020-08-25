Israeli Health & Fitness Firm to Expand into UAE

Bo&Bo is a firm that has extensive experience in developing different products to promote health and fitness. Among their line of products is a smart balance board, which is designed to aid recovery and muscle building. The product is available for professional physiotherapists and trainers, but is also used by the military and for consumers to use in home workouts.

While the business sector is fully aware of the lucrative opportunities made possible by the peace deal with the UAE, Bo&Bo is still among the first to actually openly sign a deal to launch operations there.



“We used to have to go through all kinds of intermediaries to do business with Arab countries. It was always indirect and artificial. Now we can get personal and we no longer have to keep our business under the radar,” Bo&Bo co-founder and CEO Gadi Nir said in a statement.



Another business that recently opened operations in the country is the World Center for Jewish Education (WCJE), which launched a virtual ulpan to teach Hebrew to interested Emiratis.