Israeli-Made Virus Infects Apple's Macs

A virus carrying an Israeli IP address has been found to be attacking Apple's Mac computers through applications downloaded online.





The virus, named OSX/Linker, was discovered by Intego's cyber security personnel.

Intego, which specializes in Apple products, is a subsidiary of Kape, which is owned by Teddy Sagi and operates in 160 countries, with over a million users.

Intego published instructions for how to ensure that your Mac is not infected. The company also released an update to their anti-virus program that eliminates the virus.

"The new virus proves once again that Apple products are also vulnerable to hacker attacks. We recommend that Mac users, iPads, and iPhones not rely on the myth that Apple products are more protected than other PCs, and take all means necessary," said Ido Erlichman, Kape CEO.

