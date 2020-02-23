This Italian Town Lures More Residents By Offering To Pay Their Rent!

An Italian town is attempting to gain new residents to supplement their diminishing population by offering to pay new residents' rent.

According to the Daily Mail, newcomers to the small town of Teora, a town in southern Italy, will be given 150 euros (Dh 600) a month towards their rent for two years, or can avail of a 5,000 euro (Dh 20,000) lump sum to help them buy property there.

The town will additionally waive school meal fees and local taxes for all newcomers.

Potential residents must have at least one child and commit to living in Teora for at least three years to avail of this scheme.

Most of the town's younger population fled after a devastating earthquake in 1980. Now faced with a rapidly aging population of around 1,500 people, the town council hopes that the new scheme will attract at new residents.

Mayor of Teora, Stefano Farina said: 'I want to invert this negative trend. Children are our future, new families will be the building blocks of our shrinking community, so we encourage those with more kids to apply.'