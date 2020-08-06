Italy: Industrial Production Soar 8.2 Percent in June

  1. Home
Published August 6th, 2020 - 02:00 GMT
The unadjusted industrial production index decreased by 11.0% compared with June 2019. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Italy's seasonally adjusted industrial production index increased by 8.2% compared with the previous month, said statistics agency ISTAT.

The rise followed a revised 41.6% jump in May, as the coronavirus lockdown was first lifted, and a drop of 20.5% in April, when most factories were shut down, a Reuters report said.

The change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was -17.5%, said ISTAT.

 

The calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 13.7% compared with June 2019 (calendar working days being 21 versus 20 days in June 2019).

 

The unadjusted industrial production index decreased by 11.0% compared with June 2019.
