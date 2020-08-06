Italy: Industrial Production Soar 8.2 Percent in June

Italy's seasonally adjusted industrial production index increased by 8.2% compared with the previous month, said statistics agency ISTAT.

The rise followed a revised 41.6% jump in May, as the coronavirus lockdown was first lifted, and a drop of 20.5% in April, when most factories were shut down, a Reuters report said.



The change of the average of the last three months with respect to the previous three months was -17.5%, said ISTAT.

The calendar adjusted industrial production index decreased by 13.7% compared with June 2019 (calendar working days being 21 versus 20 days in June 2019).

The unadjusted industrial production index decreased by 11.0% compared with June 2019.