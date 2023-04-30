Jack Dorsey launches new social media app Bluesky

ALBAWABA - Twitter founder and ex-boss Jack Dorsey launched "Bluesky," a new social media app that closely resembles Twitter in its interface, profile format, post sequencing, and color scheme.

However, Bluesky offers a significantly different decentralized user experience that allows users to control how the service operates, how data is stored, and how content is monitored.

Bluesky defines itself as a "new social network for short-form writing" and allows users to publish and follow short posts like Twitter.

But Bluesky currently lacks some of Twitter's features, such as hashtags and direct messaging between users.

The emergence of Bluesky and other Twitter-like platforms, such as "Mastodon" appeals to many disillusioned Twitter users who are dissatisfied with the Twitter's approach under the leadership of its new boss, Elon Musk.

Bluesky has gained momentum among journalists, politicians, and celebrities. Prominent Twitter users have openly criticized Musk's management approach.

Having an account on Bluesky is currently limited to receiving an invitation from another user, and the app has been downloaded 375,000 times from the Apple store and over 100,000 times from Google Play.

While it is unclear whether Bluesky will sustain itself, its buzz is seen as positive by experts like Mark Bartholomew, who believes competition can help users find the features they want in social media platforms.