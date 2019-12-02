  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Japan’s Crude Oil Imports From UAE Hit 32 Million Barrels in October

Japan’s Crude Oil Imports From UAE Hit 32 Million Barrels in October

Published December 2nd, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
Japan’s Crude Oil Imports From UAE Hit 32 Million Barrels in October
Arab oil accounted for 79.15 barrels or 92.4 percent of Japan’s petroleum needs in October. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The figure accounts for 37.6 percent of Japan's total oil imports

Japan imported 32.24 million barrels of crude oil from the UAE in October, reported Emirates news agency Wam, citing data released by the Agency of Energy and Natural Resource in Tokyo.

The figure accounts for 37.6 percent of Japan's total oil imports, which represented the highest amount from one country in the reported month.

Arab oil accounted for 79.15 barrels or 92.4 percent of Japan’s petroleum needs in October. Crude oil provides around 35 percent of the energy needed to generate the third biggest economy in the world, according to the ministry.

UAE Exports to Japan More Than 22 Million Barrels of Crude Oil in December
UAE Exports 22 Million Crude Oil Barrels to Japan in February

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2019 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...