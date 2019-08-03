Japan Imports 26.89 Million Barrels of Oil From UAE in June

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2019 - 03:00 GMT
This accounts for 34.7 percent of Japan's total crude imports
Japan imported 26.899 million barrels of crude oil in June 2019 from the UAE, according to data released by Japanese Agency of Energy and Natural Resource (AENR).


This accounts for 34.7 percent of Japan's total crude imports, a Wam news agency report said quoting AENR, an affiliate of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan’s total crude oil imports in that month amounted to 83.331 million barrels, including 72.533 million barrels from Arab countries, the agency added.

