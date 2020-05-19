Japan: Nissan Gears Up to Manufacture Face Masks for Healthcare Workers

Nissan has begun making protective face shields for healthcare workers in Japan who are on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

The current plan calls for making 2,500 shields a month. Production started at the Nissan Technical Centre, the Nissan Research Centre, and the company’s Yokohama Plant.

In addition, in response to a request from the Japanese government, Nissan is studying ways to support companies that manufacture ventilators and artificial heart-lung machines. Nissan plans to help these producers by proposing improvements to manufacturing procedures, providing working space or manpower to help companies step up production, and supplying parts that are in shortage.

Nissan has already started similar initiatives in other regions. In the US, the company is making protective face shields for healthcare workers in Michigan, Mississippi and Tennessee.

In the UK, a team of volunteers from the Nissan Sunderland Plant have been supporting the delivery of protective face shields. Up to 100,000 shields got distributed weekly. Nissan provided additional funds for an injection molding tool that greatly increases the number of shields produced.

In Spain, Nissan is beginning the production of medical respirators in collaboration with Hospital de Sant Pau, the engineering company QEV Technologies, and the Eurecat technology center. Manufacturing of the respirators will begin this week at Nissan’s Powertrain Plant in Barcelona.

The Nissan group will continue efforts to support measures against the spread of Covid-19, leveraging expertise gained through vehicle engineering and production, using existing assets, and cooperating with governments and related parties in each country.