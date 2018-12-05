Japan Unveils Its Pavilion Design for Expo 2020 Dubai

The pavilion is themed as ‘The Crosspoint for the Future’. (MEConstruction)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) has unveiled the design for its country’s pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The pavilion is reported to be a ‘detailed and dynamic space with reverence to Arabic design and culture’ as well as symbolising ‘the connection of the Middle East with Japan’s history’. Meanwhile, its geometry and design while showcase a façade encompassing Arabesque and Japanese Asanoha patterns.

The pavilion is themed as ‘The Crosspoint for the Future’ and will have a presentation of water, wind, shadow and light along with Japanese environmental aesthetics to give visitors an experience of resolutions that can be achieved by harmony between people, ideas and technology, the official statement said.

Read More

Photos: Dubai Unveils New Japanese Restaurant With Just 9 Seats

Dubai Expo 2020 Is Looking for Candidates in These Fields

During the launch event, Tomiyasu Nakamura, commissioner general of the Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “By encouraging and inspiring the next generation to take initiative in the development of future solutions, the Japan pavilion will exist as a centripetal force to connect and communicate the vision of our potential in leading a future society based on the spirit, techniques, culture and elements unique to Japan.”

“We are delighted with the concept and design of the Japanese pavilion and are certain it will add value to the prestige and legacy that global expos represent,” he said.

Tetsuya Azuma, vice-commissioner general of Japanese Section, Expo 2020 Dubai, commented: “As the first International Registered Exhibition to be held in the Middle East and Africa region, Expo 2020 Dubai represents enormous opportunity for global exhibitors, like Japan, to showcase our social, cultural and economic initiatives to the global community.”

He added: “The unveiling of Japan’s Expo 2020 stand will help to leverage the pavilion’s unique presence as a launchpad to develop and promote future relations and inbound tourism.”

The statement also said under the concept of Join, visitors of all types can experience Japanese hospitality and gather under one roof to unite under the spirit of Omotenashi. With Sync, the tourists at the pavilion will have the opportunity to experience Japanese traditions, culture and art through a sensory experience using the latest technologies. Lastly, with Act, the pavilion encourages visitors to find possibilities of co-creation to face future global challenges.