Jet Airways Founder Barred from Leaving India

Former Jet Airways chief promoter Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita were offloaded from a London-bound flight and barred from leaving India by immigration officials on Saturday, sources said.





The couple had boarded Emirates flight EK 507 and the aircraft was recalled after it had already reached the taxiway and preparing for take-off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

They were taken into custody by Mumbai Airport Immigration for investigations, though the reasons for the action was unclear.

Despite repeated attempts, officials at Jet Airways and Emirates refused to comment and details were awaited.

Recently, some lawmakers had demanded that the Mumbai police should impound the passports of Goyal and other senior officials of the beleaguered airlines to prevent them from leaving the country.