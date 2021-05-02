JetBlue Acquires its First A321LR with New Airspace Cabins

US-based JetBlue Airways has taken delivery of its first of 13 A321LR aircraft featuring Airbus’ new Airspace interior. The new A321LRs back the airline’s plan to open its transatlantic services, starting with direct flights to London.

In addition to these 13 new A321LRs, the airline also has on order another 57 Airbus aircraft comprising other A321neo variants – which will also feature Airspace cabins. By bringing Airspace to the Single-Aisle Family, JetBlue’s A321 cabins will be the very first to feature Airbus’ new award-winning cabin design-language and passenger-pleasing cabin features -- which are consistent with Airbus’ A330neo and A350 Widebody aircraft.

Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue Airways Corp. said: “At JetBlue we are eagerly looking forward to introducing the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft with Airbus’ Airspace interior for our new transatlantic services. These aircraft will allow us to offer our customers attentive, boutique-style service, while also ensuring ample personal space, larger overhead bins, customized lighting and a design that gives the cabin a wide-body feel.”

“We are thrilled to have JetBlue set yet another trend and introduce Airbus’ new Airspace cabin on its long range service, “ said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer. “For sure the outstanding comfort and in-flight transatlantic experience on board these aircraft will be a winner – for JetBlue, its valued passengers and crew alike!”

Airspace brings to the A320 Family the following passenger-pleasing cabin enhancements: unique welcome and customisable hero lighting (which helps reduce jet lag); new slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; better views through the windows with their redesigned bezels and completely integrated window shades; the latest full LED lighting technologies; the largest overhead bin in class; and new lavatories with hygienic touchless features and antimicrobial surfaces.

In addition to these Airspace elements, the A320 Family’s wide cabin cross-section also enables JetBlue to offer its passengers true long-haul comfort in all classes, with 24 full-flat adaptive-mattress seats in the airline’s Mint premium-class private suites, while 114 economy passengers will appreciate the widest 18.4inch seats with a contoured seat-back for extra knee space. Most of these economy seats will offer a full 32inch pitch, while four rows will be optimised for “Even More Space” seating -- offering around an additional five inches for the most legroom in any transatlantic economy class seat.

JetBlue’s passengers in these A321LRs will also be able to stay connected throughout the flight with the airline’s unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi. In addition, they will have access to a curated selection of live TV channels focused on news and sports, and an extensive library of seatback entertainment – allowing for a ‘multiple screen’ experience onboard.

Seats will also feature easy-to-reach in-seat power, featuring AC and USB-C ports to keep their hand-held devices fully charged. As well as offering the rich portfolio of entertainment and connectivity options for each passenger, the in-seat equipment on these aircraft will also put the customer in control of their food choices, allowing them to customize their own meal right on their seatback screen.

JetBlue has also placed orders for Airbus’ smallest Single-Aisle Family member, the A220 airliner, the first of which will soon enter service.

The A321LR, a member of the A320neo Family, delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generations of aircraft. With an increased range of up to 4,000nm (7,400km), the A321LR is the unrivalled long-range route opener, featuring true transatlantic capability and premium wide-body comfort in a single-aisle aircraft cabin.

At the end of March 2021, the A320neo Family had received more than 7,450 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.