Jobs in Kuwait for teachers from Jordan, Palestine

Published May 17th, 2023 - 11:07 GMT
Ministry posted 600 jobs in Kuwait

ALBAWABA – The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is looking to contract 600 teachers from Jordan and Palestine, the Jordanian news outlet Khaberni reported on Wednesday.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Qabas, the ministry is looking to fill said jobs across eight main fields next year, with both male and female teachers. 

These fields include English, French, Maths, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Geology.

Kuwait's needs for external contracts include the following:

  • 80 English language teachers

  • 50 French language teachers

  • 270 Mathematics teachers 

  • 60 Science teachers

  • 25 Chemistry teachers

  • 60 Male and female physics teachers

  • 25 Biology teachers

  • 20 Geology teachers

The Kuwaiti government assigned the project to recruit non-Kuwaiti teachers for the next academic year to Assistant Deputy Minister for Public Education Osama al-Sultan.

