Jobs in Kuwait for teachers from Jordan, Palestine

Ministry posted 600 jobs in Kuwait
ALBAWABA – The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is looking to contract 600 teachers from Jordan and Palestine, the Jordanian news outlet Khaberni reported on Wednesday.
According to the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Qabas, the ministry is looking to fill said jobs across eight main fields next year, with both male and female teachers.
These fields include English, French, Maths, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Geology.
Kuwait's needs for external contracts include the following:
80 English language teachers
50 French language teachers
270 Mathematics teachers
60 Science teachers
25 Chemistry teachers
60 Male and female physics teachers
25 Biology teachers
20 Geology teachers
The Kuwaiti government assigned the project to recruit non-Kuwaiti teachers for the next academic year to Assistant Deputy Minister for Public Education Osama al-Sultan.