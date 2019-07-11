Jordan’s Exports to EU Fall 2.6 Percent While Exports to US Surge 3 Percent

Jordanian exports to the European Union witnessed a drop of 2.6 per cent during the first third of the year, in comparison with the same period in 2018.

However, Jordan’s exports to North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) countries have increased by 2.5 per cent, including to the US by 3 per cent, for the same period of comparison, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

During the first third of 2019, the national exports to non-Arab Asian countries also increased by 9.4 per cent, including to India by 0.5 per cent, while the exports to the member states of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) have increased by 8 per cent, including to Saudi Arabia by 18 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

The figures also witnessed a “noticeable increase” in imports as inbound shipments from the 14 member states of the pan-Arab GAFTA have increased by 9 per cent including from Saudi Arabia by 7.7 per cent and from the non-Arab Asian countries by 3.8 per cent, including from China by 10.7 per cent.

However, the Kingdom’s imports from NAFTA countries have dropped by 8 per cent, including the US by 13 per cent, and from EU countries have increased by 7 per cent including from Italy by 20 per cent, according to the DoS.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri highlighted the government’s keenness to make most of the agreement between Jordan and the EU on simplifying the rules of origin through increasing the flow of Jordanian exports to Europe through a specialised promotional plan according to set timetables.

During a meeting held on Wednesday at the Jordan Chamber of Industry over the terms of the easing agreement, Hammouri said that the ministry will shortly launch the plan, which rests on various pillars, above all launching awareness campaigns focusing on providing information on the new facilitations.

The plan also includes providing technical support to the industrial companies wanting to increase its market share at the EU level.