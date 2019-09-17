Jordan’s Tourism Revenue Hits $3.9 Billion In First 8 Months of 2019

The Kingdom’s revenues from tourism have increased by 9.2 per cent during the first eight months of this year, reaching $3.9 billion (some JD2.8 billion) compared with $3.57 billion registered during the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Monday.





The CBJ said that the increase was mainly driven by a 7 per cent rise in the total number of tourists to the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In August 2019, the Kingdom’s revenues from tourism went up by 11.6 per cent, reaching $766.1 million, compared with $686.4 million registered in the same month of 2018, the CBJ data showed.

By the end of the first quarter of 2019, tourism revenue had increased by 6.1 per cent to $1.746 billion (approximately JD1.236 billion) compared with $1.645 billion generated in the same period last year, according to the CBJ.

The number of foreign tourists arriving in Jordan during the first quarter also rose by 33.3 per cent, and the number of overnight and group tourists increased by 36 per cent and 19.7 per cent respectively, according to Petra.

The total remittances of Jordanian expatriates increased by 1.6 per cent by the end of April to $1.202 million, up from the $1.182 million registered in the comparative January-April period in 2018.