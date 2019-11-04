Jordan Advances in Several Global Rankings

High global rankings “have proven” the Kingdom's legislative success, in light of the government’s comprehensive reform programme.





Jordan advanced three positions in the 2019 Global Competitiveness Report, to be ranked 70th internationally in the competition indicator that included 141 countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordan also maintained its ranking of 49th among 180 countries on Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index for the year 2018, Petra added.

The Kingdom's ranking on the UN Sustainable Development Goals indicator for 2019 also went up 10 ranks to reach 81st among 162 countries, in comparison with 91st in 2018, while on the Arab level, Jordan advanced one point to occupy the 6th position regionally behind Algeria, Tunisia, the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain.

In ease of doing businesses, Jordan has earned a spot among the world’s top 20 most-improved economies, as well as a place among the world's top 10 improved nations in implementing business-climate-improving measures, according to the World Bank's (WB) Doing Bussiness 2020 study.

In its report, the WB said that Jordan has strengthened access to credit, as well as made paying taxes and resolving insolvency easier, according to Petra.

The Kingdom's labour market, financial system and market size have shown improvement, advancing from 93rd, 48th and 88th respectively to 84th, 33rd and 80th from 2009 to 2019.

The Kingdom's health sector also received a higher ranking according to the World Health Organisation’s 2019 reports, advancing to the 45th position in 2019, after remaining in the 78th place in 2018, Petra said.