Jordan Airport Installs 12 New Counters Dedicated to Visa Processing

Reaffirming its commitment to continually improving its passenger experience, Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has installed 12 new counters dedicated to visa processing and purchasing, divided equally between the southern and northern arrival corridors.





The latest additions were inaugurated by representatives from relevant security entities and members of Airport International Group executive management.

The new visa processing and purchasing counters will be solely designated for non-Jordanian passengers in need of an entry visa, with a counter specifically allocated for assisting those with disabilities. On the other hand, passport control counters serving both Jordanians and non-Jordanians were increased from 18 to 25.

“With the number of passengers passing through Queen Alia International Airport growing steadily, we continuously strive to take effective measures that elevate the quality of services we offer. For this reason, and to facilitate travel procedures, we have set up the new counters for those who require entry visas and raised the number of passport control counters in order to reduce passenger waiting times, ultimately enhancing passenger satisfaction and providing a positively memorable experience,” said Airport International Group CEO, Kjeld Binger.

In turn, Border and Residence director of QAIA, Colonel Dr. Emad Al Zo’ubi from the Public Security Directorate, commented: “By incepting the 12 new visa counters, we are actively expediting travel procedures at Queen Alia International Airport, thus consequently reflecting a positive image of Jordan. Over the years, we have been working closely with Airport International Group to implement projects that bring us closer to our mutual goal, which is to further cement the kingdom’s position as a prime aviation hub on the global map.”