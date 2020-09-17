  1. Home
Jordan to Allow Stranded Egyptian Workers Return

The returnees will be subject to immediate medical exams upon arriving in Jordan. (Shutterstock)
Egyptian workers who were stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be allowed to return to Jordan, the country’s Ministry of Labor said, as reported by state news agency Petra.

The announcement covers Egyptian expatriates who were on leave before March 18, and whose work permits have expired. It will be implemented by Sept. 27.

Jordanian Minister of Labor Nidal Bataineh said employers were responsible for the work permit renewal process, which includes paying all required fees and submitting requests to the relevant labor office.

The returnees will be subject to immediate medical exams upon arriving in Jordan.
