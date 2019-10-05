Jordan Announces Price Reduction for 117 Medicine

Following its efforts to review medicine prices in response to Royal directives, the government on Thursday announced a price reduction of 6 to 69 per cent for 117 medicines.





The government also announced reductions of between 50 and 70 per cent for 49 types of medicine for heart conditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The majority of the reductions were applied to medicines commonly used for blood pressure, diabetes, heart conditions, nerves and respiratory diseases. The costs of these medicines tends to range between JD5 to JD55, Petra quoted Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Director General Hayel Obeidat as saying.

This will reduce burdens on citizens, he said.

The committee that Health Minister Saad Jaber has formed to review medicine prices recommended referring to new countries’ price indexes in order to set the value of medicine more accurately, taking into account the economic situation of the Kingdom, as well as the national income, Obeidat said.

He added that the committee is studying alternative medicines with a view to reduce their prices as well, affirming that the regular review of prices will ensure citizens receive better offers, according to Petra.

So far this year, the prices of 1,093 medicines, in addition to other medical necessities, have been reduced.

The JFDA will continue to review medicine prices for further reductions, he noted.