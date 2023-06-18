Jordan to drill dozens of new gas wells

Compressed, liquefied gas saves up to 50% in industrial facilities in Jordan

ALBAWABA – The National Petroleum Company is planning to drill 55-70 new wells by 2030, to expand Al Risha area’s production capacity to 200 million cubic feet per day, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said Saturday.

Additionally, the gas compression plant (Jordan chlorine), currently under construction in Al Risha area, is one of the most important underway energy projects, he said.

It is a vital energy project, one of three in Al Risha to produce compressed natural gas for industrial energy purposes, Kharabsheh underscored.

Compressed natural gas saves about 50 percent of industrial energy costs, compared to diesel, he highlighted.

This project is part of the economic modernization plan, the minister explained during a tour of the Al Risha gas field and the electrical interconnection project with Iraq on Saturday.

The installation of gas units will begin in two months, and they will be commercially operational by the end of this year, the minister stated.

NPC’s Director-General Mohammed Khasawneh said that the company has signed agreements with four local companies to convey the field’s compressed gas to market. These companies, National Chlorine Industries Company, Jordan Liquefied Gas Company, Manaseer Company and Unigaz, will compress or liquefy the gas and deliver it industrial consumers.

The ministry will float bids for the delivery of natural gas to the Muwaqqar and Rawdah industrial estates, Kharabshed said. The move is aimed at reducing the industrial sector's operating costs and creating more job opportunities.

He explained that the National Chlorine Industries Company started civil construction work in February and is expected to finish in August before embarking on purchasing Al Risha gas.

Khasawneh expects that by the end of 2024, extraction between the three companies will reach 20 million cubic feet per day. An additional 18 million cubic feet per day will be sold to Samra Power Plant-Risha Station.