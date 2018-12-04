Jordan Enters the Space Race With Launch of First Nanosatellite

The launch of the Jordanian satellite aims firstly to achieve educational and research purposes. (Shutterstock)

The Crown Prince Foundation announced Monday the launch of Jordan’s first nanosatellite, as part of its Masar initiative.



"JY1-SAT", which orbits the Earth at 600km above the Earth's surface, was named in the memory of His Majesty the late King Hussein, who held the call sign of JY1.



The launch of the Jordanian satellite aims firstly to achieve educational and research purposes. It will also promote tourism in the Kingdom by broadcasting images of tourist and heritage sites, as well as wireless communication with ground stations around the world.

In addition, it will broadcast a message of peace recorded by His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, destined for the world to be available for reception by all terrestrial receivers in the world.



"We proudly announce the launch of the first Jordanian nanosatellite designed and built by Jordanians," said Tamam Manko, Executive Director of the Crown Prince's Foundation.



"The satellite is the result of a team of 18 Jordanian engineering students, as well as five academics and consultants from various engineering disciplines in Jordanian universities," Manko noted.