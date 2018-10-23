Jordan Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt, Arrests 25 Drug Dealers

The identity of those involved was identified and after searching the vehicle 28,000 narcotic pills were found hidden in the vehicle. (Jordan News Agency)

Follow > Disable alert for Media Follow >

Anti-Narcotics Department personnel arrested over the past few days 25 drug dealers and promoters across the Kingdom and thwarted an attempt to smuggle 28,000 narcotic pills hidden inside a vehicle.



Media spokesman of the Public Security Department, Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi, said that AND followed up on information about a group of people hiding a large quantity of narcotic pills inside a vehicle for smuggling outside the Kingdom.



The identity of those involved was identified and after searching the vehicle 28,000 narcotic pills were found hidden in the vehicle.

Read More

Dubai Customs Employs VR to Locate Hidden Drugs, Weapons

EU Offers €50 Million Grant to Jordan's Judicial Authority



He said the AND carried out a special security campaign during the past few days in the southern governorate of Aqaba, during which four drug dealers were arrested and various quantities of drugs were seized.



In the Madaba Governorate, and after tracking two suspects for possessing and promoting narcotic substances, four palm-sized sheets of hashish were found in their possession.



Five other drug dealers and promoters were also arrested in the governorates of Amman, Ajloun and Zarqa.



The spokesman said that the suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor general after completing investigations.