Jordan to Host World Economic Forum 2019

His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday met with World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab and Mrs Schwab on the sidelines of His Majesty’s participation in the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Discussions covered Jordan’s ties and partnership with the WEF. The Kingdom is scheduled to host the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa in April 2019 at the Dead Sea, marking the 10th time since 2003.

Hundreds of political, business and civil society leaders from over 50 countries are expected to attend the meeting.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Manar Dabbas and Adviser to His Majesty for Economic Affairs Mohamad Al Ississ attended the meeting.

Jordan hosted the WEF on the Middle East and North Africa most recently in 2017. Next year’s WEF meeting will be the 10th in Jordan and 17th meeting in the region.

Also on Friday in New York, King Abdullah met with representatives of a number of international and US Jewish organisations.

He affirmed the importance of stepping up efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, which, he stressed, is the only way to achieve security and stability in the region.

Speaking at the meeting, which was attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania, the King stressed that there can be no peace or stability in the Middle East without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

His Majesty noted the important role of Jewish organisations in supporting efforts to achieve just and lasting peace in the region.

The discussion also covered the financial challenges facing UNRWA. The King called for supporting the UN agency to ensure it continues its vital role in providing education, health and relief services for refugees.

Discussions addressed efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, and efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Dabbas, Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Sima Bahous, and Jordan’s ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar, attended the meeting.