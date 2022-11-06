Jordan industrial sector rebounds

Amman: The Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Engineer Fathi Al Jaghbir, said that Jordanian industrial sector showed unprecedented performance since the beginning of 2022, recording a 3.8 percent growth rate compared to the same period last year.

“This rate is considered the highest in the past decade,” the Jordan News Agency, Petra, cited Jaghbir as saying on Saturday.

“The sector’s contribution to the GDP exceeded 29.5 percent,” he added.

Exports were estimated at 3 billion dinars and the next stage will focus on increasing the share of Jordanian industrial products on the global markets, especially non-traditional destinations, stressing that "this goal will be a top priority".

Jaghbir noted that future outlook will focus on markets of European countries, Latin America and East Asia, to increase commodity-based and geographical diversification of the industry and reduce its reliance on traditional markets.

He added that the ACI Board of Directors aims to unify efforts to confront the challenges facing the sector while enhancing the industrial sector's competitiveness and raising employment rates through a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing industrial development and improving the business environment through action plans, consistent with the Economic Modernization Vision's objectives.

Jaghbir noted that the next stage will see steps to reduce production costs, protect the national product, increase geographic diversification, raise the number of manpower and operating rates, provide financing and grants, and empower industry chambers.

Jordan’s public debt rose 3 percent to 29.6 billion dinars ($41.7 billion) in the first eight months of 2022 compared to 28.7 billion dinars at the end of 2021.

Its domestic debt reached 14 billion dinars at the end of August, while its foreign debt reached 15.58 billion dinars.