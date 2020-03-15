Jordan: Japan Grants WFP $1.6 Million to Support Jordanians, Refugees

The government of Japan has given $1.6 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to support vulnerable Jordanians and refugees, a WFP statement said on Saturday.

The contribution will support more than 82,000 vulnerable Jordanians and refugees with livelihood activities and daily healthy snacks for schoolchildren across the country, the statement said, adding that the donation will also contribute to strengthening Jordan's national emergency preparedness and capabilities to respond to crises.

"This year, the government of Japan renews its commitment to supporting the school feeding programme and to providing various livelihood opportunities for vulnerable Jordanians and refugees in both urban and rural settings," Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Hidenao Yanagi said in the statement, highlighting his country's continuous support of the WFP's programmes in Jordan.

"We sincerely hope that our assistance helps to improve the nutritional status of children and contributes to the empowerment of vulnerable community members,” he said.

As part of its school feeding programme, the WFP provides snacks to more than 418,000 Jordanian and refugee school children in the most vulnerable areas of the country, as well as in schools in the Azraq and Zaatari refugee camps, the statement said.

The programme aims to improve the nutritional status of children, foster healthy eating habits and provide an incentive for regular school attendance.

In support of livelihood activities, the WFP works closely with the Ministry of Agriculture to provide income-generating opportunities for 40,000 people every year to improve their food security.

This includes strengthening the capacities of smallholder farmers by promoting climate-smart agriculture and introducing innovative technologies to enhance quantity and safety of produce, according to the statement.

“This contribution will allow the WFP to provide food assistance to vulnerable Jordanians and refugees, while shifting to livelihood support to promote self-reliance and capacity strengthening of government institutions,” WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson said in the statement.

Japan has contributed more than $27 million to the WFP’s operations since the beginning of the Syrian crisis. Japan also funds Japanese humanitarian staff who work with the WFP, according to the statement.