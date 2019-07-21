Jordan, Morocco Reaffirm Strategic Ties Between the Two Countries

HRH Prince Feisal, the Regent, on Saturday received at Al Husseiniya Palace Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita.





During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed the “deep-rooted, fraternal and strategic” ties between Jordan and Morocco and expressed keenness to boost them at all levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks also highlighted the Jordanian-Moroccan joint stances on various regional and global issues, focusing on maintaining coordination to confront challenges, mainly those related to the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem.

Bourita conveyed the greetings of King Mohammed VI and Prince Feisal in turn asked the minister to convey his greetings to King Mohammed VI.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the meeting, Petra added.

Also on Saturday, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz met with Bourita over means to enhance relations between the two kingdoms and sustain coordination and consultation over various regional and international issues, according to Petra.

Razzaz highlighted the importance of implementing what His Majesty King Abdullah and King Mohammed VI agreed upon during a summit meeting in Casablanca in March.

At the political level, the prime minister said that Jordan and Morocco see eye-to-eye on the Palestinian issue and support the right of the Palestinian people to statehood on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as a capital.

On the economic front, the premier reviewed the available opportunities in both countries to increase cooperation in several sectors to enhance economic integration between Amman and Rabat.

Talks also focused on increasing coordination to open new markets in Africa for Jordanian exports and enable Morocco to take part in reconstruction efforts in regional countries.

The premier stressed the role of the recently launched direct flight route between the two countries in increasing tourism exchange and facilitating the movement of the two countries’ businesspeople and citizens.

For his part, Bourita said that his three-day visit to Amman is in line with directives of both countries’ leaderships to enhance strategic partnership and serve common interests.

Meanwhile, Safadi held a separate meeting with his Moroccan counterpart for expanded talks on the systemic implementation of the outcomes of the summit held by King Abdullah and King Mohammed VI.

The two ministers agreed to draft a “detailed roadmap”, which will translate the outcomes of the summit into expanded cooperation in economic, investment and tourism fields, in addition to institutionalising coordination at international events, in service of causes of mutual and Arab importance, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

A taskforce from both ministries will continue its meetings tomorrow to draft a comprehensive programme seeking to make tangible achievements that boost cooperation.

The two countries’ foreign ministries will also cooperate with a number of other ministries to hold a forum for the two countries’ private sectors, the preparations for which began after King Abdullah’s visit to Morocco.

The statement noted that a Moroccan economic delegation visited the Kingdom last April, adding that a similar visit to Rabat by a Jordanian delegation will take place ahead of the forum, scheduled for September in Amman.

Safadi and Bourita reviewed the steps taken to establish a vocational training centre, focusing on the tourism sector, upon an initiative by the Moroccan king, noting that a plot of land has been designated for implementing the project.

The top diplomats discussed enhancing cooperation and coordination on regional causes, especially that of Palestine and the protection of Jerusalem and its holy sites, in implementation of His Majesty’s directives as custodian of the Holy City’s Muslim and Christian sites and those of the Moroccan King’s, who is chairman of Al Quds Committee.

During their meeting, Safadi and Bourita signed two memoranda of understanding for political dialogue and cooperation between the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy and the Moroccan Academy for Diplomatic Studies, according to the statement.

The ministers also signed an agreement for cooperation in the military and technological fields, the Foreign Ministry said.

Safadi stressed that the two countries agree on the centrality of the Palestinian cause, adding that regional peace cannot be achieved unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is resolved on the basis of a two-state solution, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, along the June 4 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that Jordan and Morocco are working thoroughly in coordination with Arab countries and the international community to support the Palestinians and fulfil their legitimate rights, as the only way to end the conflict.

Talks also addressed the Syrian crisis, during which Safadi reiterated Jordan and Morocco’s shared stance, stipulating that the crisis “must end on the basis of a political solution that safeguards the unity, stability and security of Syria and achieves national reconciliation”.

He underscored the need for a solution that establishes suitable conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

Safadi also stressed Jordan and Morocco’s agreement on the need to resolve the Libyan crisis while maintaining its security, unity and stability.

The minister underlined the Kingdom’s stance on the importance of resolving the issue of the Western Sahara in a way that maintains Morocco’s unity and in accordance with the Rabat-launched autonomy proposal and the relevant UN Security Council decisions.

For his part, Bourita pointed that his visit to the Kingdom was directed by King Mohammed VI, “under the framework of the distinguished bilateral relations between Jordan and Morocco”.