Jordan: New Houses Given to Families in Anti-Poverty Initiative

The Jordanian government has provided new housing for 34 low-income families as part of a royal initiative to alleviate poverty across the country, the state news agency has reported.

The families were at the Ruwaished District in the Mafraq Governorate, northeast of Amman, and were chosen by the Ministry of Social Development.

Royal Court Chief Youssef Issawi said the new furnished houses are “a translation of the royal vision to care for these families and secure a decent life for them in a safe and healthy environment.”

The initiative was lunched by Jordanian King Abdullah in 2005 to support the country’s vulnerable sector by providing decent housing.

Beneficiary families are chosen based on the number of members, their income and health condition, according to Social Development Minister Basma Ishaqat.