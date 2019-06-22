Jordan, Singapore Ink New Agreements to Boost Economic Cooperation

His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday attended part of the Jordan-Singapore Business Forum, which was held on the sidelines of His Majesty's visit to Singapore, with the participation of a number of companies and representatives of the business community from both countries.





The two-day forum focused on exploring opportunities to boost economic cooperation between Jordan and Singapore in trade, investment, industry, tourism, telecommunications, information technology, agriculture and energy, according to a Royal Court statement.

During a roundtable discussion with private sector representatives from the two countries, King Abdullah stressed the importance of the forum in exploring opportunities for economic and investment partnerships, expressing Jordan's keenness to expand economic cooperation and trade exchange with Singapore as well as exchange experiences in vital sectors.

His Majesty stressed the important role of the private sector in promoting economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the measures taken by Jordan to enhance the investment environment and attract investors.

Moreover, the King noted the competitive edge offered by Jordan’s economy, including its qualified and ambitious human capital, investment opportunities and incentives and the Kingdom’s strategic location that offers investors access into international markets.

For his part, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing highlighted plans to enhance cooperation in a number of vital sectors, including trade, renewable energy, water, ICT and entrepreneurship.

The minister indicated that Jordan and Singapore can become investment hubs, with Singapore facilitating entry into the Asian markets for Jordanian investors and Jordan giving businesses from Singapore access into markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tareq Hammouri and Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh gave a brief on the outcomes of the forum, outlining the opportunities for cooperation and the measures that will be taken by the government to promote and facilitate economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

A number of agreements and memoranda of understandings (MoUs) were signed on the sidelines of the Jordan-Singapore Business Forum by private-sector representatives from the two sides.

Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Walid Maani and Jordanian Ambassador to Singapore Mahmoud Hmoud attended the business roundtable.