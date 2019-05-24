Jordan Stresses the Need to Advance Economic, Trade Cooperation with Palestine, Iraq

His Majesty King Abdullah, Iraqi President Barham Saleh and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a trilateral meeting at Basman Palace on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, covered the deep-rooted Jordanian-Iraqi-Palestinian ties and the latest regional developments, a Royal Court statement said.

Discussions addressed the Palestinian cause and the importance of supporting the Palestinians in securing their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state on the June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saleh and Abbas reaffirmed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, commending Jordan’s historical and religious role, led by King Abdullah, in safeguarding holy sites.

Moreover, the meeting covered the need for economic cooperation and integration, especially in water, energy, transport culture and the exchange of medical expertise, according to the statement.

The importance of maintaining coordination in service of Arab causes and regional stability and security was also stressed.

His Majesty and the Iraqi and Palestinian presidents underscored the need to unify positions and bolster joint Arab action to overcome challenges and crises.

The King also held separate talks with both Saleh and Abbas, with discussions with the Iraqi president, attended by the Crown Prince, stressing the need to continue advancing economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

At bilateral and expanded talks held at Basman Palace, King Abdullah and Saleh agreed to maintain Jordanian-Iraqi coordination on various issues, in service of the two countries’ interests and Arab causes, the Royal Court said.

His Majesty stressed that Jordan stands by Iraq’s efforts to bolster its security and stability and fulfil the aspirations of its people towards further prosperity and progress.

The importance of the outcomes of the trilateral summit between Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, held in Cairo in March, was also stressed, in addition of the need to build on them to expand cooperation and coordination.

The King and the Iraqi president stressed the importance of the agreements signed between Jordan and Iraq to promote trade and economic ties, noting the need to remove obstacles to trade movement between the two countries.

The two sides also underscored the importance of bolstering joint Arab action and unifying Arab and Muslim positions to counter challenges.

The two leaders also reaffirmed positions on the Palestinian cause, and the need to reach a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises and efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach were also discussed, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Adviser to His Majesty for Communication and Coordination Bisher Al Khasawneh, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni and Jordan’s Ambassador to Iraq Montaser Zu’bi attended the talks on the Jordanian side.

Iraqi National Intelligence Service Director Mustafa Kadhimi and Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan Safia Al Suhail were in attendance on the Iraqi side, the statement said.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the Palestinian president, held within the framework of continuing coordination and consultation between the two sides, King Abdullah reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause is the central issue in the region and a top priority for Jordan, according to the statement.

In this context, His Majesty reaffirmed that Jordan stands with the Palestinians as they seek their legitimate and just rights.

The King highlighted the importance of preserving the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem, stressing Jordan’s commitment to its historic and religious role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in the city under Hashemite Custodianship.

During the meeting, the importance of stepping up international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was also stressed, the statement added.

Abbas expressed appreciation for Jordan’s historic positions on the Palestinian cause and Jerusalem, and for His Majesty’s efforts in defending the rights of the Palestinian people at all international forums, the statement said.

Razzaz, Safadi, Khasawneh and Husni attended the meeting as well, while on the Palestinian side, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestine Liberation Organisation Secretary General Saeb Erekat, Fateh central committee member and head of civil affairs Hussein Sheikh, General Intelligence Service Director Majid Faraj and Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Kheiri were in attendance.