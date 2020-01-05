  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Jordan: Thousands Protest Against Gas Deal with Israel

Jordan: Thousands Protest Against Gas Deal with Israel

Published January 5th, 2020 - 08:27 GMT
Jordan: Thousands Protest Against Gas Deal with Israel
Jordanians wave the national flag during a demonstration in the capital Amman on January 3, 2020, against the government's decision to import natural gas from israel. Israel's neighbour to the east, Jordan, has been purchasing gas from Tamar on a small scale for nearly three years. The Israeli gas field Tamar, which began production in 2013, has estimated reserves of up to 238 billion cubic metres (8.4 trillion cubic feet). (AFP)

Thousands of Jordanians staged a massive protest march Friday to drop a gas purchasing agreement signed in 2016.

The protest comes on the heels of public demands that began since the first day of the signing of the agreement and after just two days after Amman and Tel Aviv declared commencing experiential gas pumping.

Demonstrators from across Jordan’s political spectrum marched from the Al-Husseini Mosque in central Amman to nearby Al-Nakheel Square amid heavy security presence.
Protestors carried banners bearing slogans that condemned the agreement and attacked the Jordanian government.

"Buying gas from the enemy is a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people," and "The gas agreement is occupation," were blazed on banners.

Many Islamic leaders along with parliamentarians were among protesters notably Abdullah al-Akaila head of the Parliament Reform Bloc who told Anadolu Agency about parliamentary memorandum previously signed to withhold confidence from the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz if his government did not drop the agreement.

“The government has betrayed the Jordanian people, who unanimously reject this agreement [and] the government stands in the face of the Jordanian people and the agreement must be dropped even if the gas pumping started."

Jordan and Israel announced Wednesday the start of experimental pumping of natural gas imported from Israel in implementation of the agreement.
The deal comes despite widespread disapproval in Jordan for the notion of buying Israeli energy.
The past years have seen a number of demonstrations in Amman against the proposed import of gas from Israel.

Israel to Ink Gas Pipeline Deal with Greece, Cyprus
Israel Open to Talks With Turkey on Building Gas Pipeline 

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...