Jordan tourism to hit new record in 2023

ALBAWABA – Jordan is set to receive a record-breaking number of tourists in 2023, thanks to new partnerships with low-cost airlines, programs and vigorous marketing, according to the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

New programs were designed to introduce new experiences and expand Jordan’s appeal to a broader clientele, the JTB statement said, as carried by Zawya.

More so, the Jordan Tourism Board signed agreements with various budget carriers, including EasyJet, RyanAir, WizzAir, Transavia and Vueling.

RyanAir jet lowers its gears for landing - Source: Wikipedia

These airlines are set to launch new routes to Jordan's capital, Amman, and the seaside city of Aqaba, broadening accessibility from destinations across Europe, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, told The Jordan Times in a recent exclusive interview.

“We will announce more details within two weeks. [But] The flights from the new European destinations are set to commence in October,” he said.

Increasing flights is part of the JTB’s strategy to attract a diverse range of tourists, Arabiyat explained.

It is projected to play a significant role in exceeding Jordan’s 2019 record.

In 2022, low-cost carriers brought in 355,000 visitors, only 15 percent of whom were Jordanian. Since the beginning of the year to date, Jordanians represented 12 percent of all passengers arriving in Jordan on these flights.

“2023 is a promising year,” the Jordan Tourism Board official said.

Qasr Amra a desert castle from the era of the Islamic Empire - Source: Shutterstock

Jordan is promised to reap the fruits of last year’s aggressive marketing campaigns spanning all of Europe, from Spain through Hungary, Romania and central Europe.

“The Jordan Tourism Board gave more incentives to eliminate the seasonality of the tourism season in Jordan, and succeeded in working with European tour operators to promote Jordan as a standalone destination, and also increased the number of overnight visitors,” Arabiyat added.

JTB is championing sustainable tourism, eco-tourism and agri-tourism, leveraging Jordan’s varied natural landscape.

“Working in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, the JTB is curating a collection of local experiences for tourists. These range from the historical sites of Um Qais in the north to the iconic locations of Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea in the south. But, the JTB is also focusing on local experiences across the country,” the official added.

The JTB is also working with travel companies such as Expedia, KAYAK, Tripadviso and others to promote content that is focused on local experiences.

“We are working with the Ministry of Tourism to identify 800 local experiences across Jordan. Currently there are between 50 and 60 well-established local experience programmes, and we have started the promotion,” he explained.

This picture shows Al Khaznah in Petra, Jordan - Source: Wikipedia

“We are also working on educational tourism,” he added, explaining that the JTB is also promoting Jordan as a hub for non-Arabic speakers to study the language.

The JTB’s marketing strategy currently extends beyond Europe, with focus now on Asia.

“We will take part in several roadshows in Asia soon. From now on, we will increase our focus on Asian markets, including Japan, Australia, China, South Korea, Taiwan and India. We will be working with several airlines such as Royal Jordanian [RJ] and others that reach destinations where RJ does not, including Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad and others,” he added.

When it comes to religious tourism, the JTB has “a comprehensive plan” in place, Arabiyat told The Jordan Times.

One such experience is the “Umra Plus” initiative, targeting Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This package offers a unique religious journey, starting with performing Umra, followed by a visit to Jordan to the Prophet’s companions’ shrines in the Kingdom, concluding with prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

Also known as Al-Maghtas or baptism site, Bethany Beyond the Jordan is the site on the eastern bank of the River Jordan where Jesus was baptized - Source: Jordan Journal

The official added that another major event that is expected to boost religious tourism is a conference by the heads of Christian pilgrimage entities from France, set to take place in Jordan for the first time in November.

To accommodate the projected influx of tourists, the JTB has highlighted the need for more lodging facilities, specifically in popular areas like Petra, Wadi Rum, Aqaba, and the Dead Sea.

There is also a dire need for homestays in Irbid, Jerash and Ajloun to cater to adventure tourists, he said.

“We also have a shortage in human resources available to work in the sector. We will work with tourism entities and universities to encourage students to join the hospitality sector. This means we need to increase training and capacity-building programmes,” he added.

Local demand for sector-specific talent is on the rise, with new hotels being built, amidst a brain drain of workers migrating to Gulf markets, Zawya reported.

The Jordan Tourism Board official stressed the need to maintain the board’s budget, taking into account the need for continued expansion.

“We need the budget to remain as is, with a ten per cent increase each year to be able to continue to achieve our targets...we need to sustain the budget, and ensure sustained planning,” Arabiyat said.