Jordan: Trade Deficit Plummets 16.5 Percent in 2020

Published March 19th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
The trade deficit in 2020 dropped by 16.5 per cent to JD6.438 billion compared with 2019’s JD7.705 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Wednesday.

DoS figures showed that the value of total exports, national and reexported, in 2020 totalled JD5.639 billion, showing a drop by 4.5 per cent, compared with JD5.905 billion in 2019, the DoS said in a report cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Meanwhile, imports increased by 1 per cent in 2020, to JD5.044 billion, compared with JD4.995 of 2019, according to DoS figures.

