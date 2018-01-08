Jordanian Omar Malhas Best Finance Minister in Middle East
The government in general and the Finance Ministry in particular have dealt with local and regional challenges with high level of professionalism. (Pictures here:Finance Minister Omar Malhas/ Courtesy of Venture Magazine)
The Banker Magazine has named Finance Minister Omar Malhas the best finance minister in the Middle East, acknowledging his efforts in "maintaining the stability of the economy amidst regional challenges", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.
The Banker, an English-language monthly international financial affairs publication owned by The Financial Times Ltd. and edited in London, said that the government in general and the Finance Ministry in particular have dealt with local and regional challenges with "high level of professionalism" and maintained the stability of the national economy.
The magazine added that the economic stability was achieved despite the circumstances resulting from the crises in Syria and Iraq, which constitute the most important export markets for the Kingdom, Petra added.
