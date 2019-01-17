Jordan's Exports Soars 10 Percent in 2018

The chamber's exports last year hit JD4.280 billion compared with JD3.896 billion in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Exports of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) increased in 2018 by 10 per cent, with the rise attributed to the recent relative stabilisation witnessed in the region.

A statistical report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, has shown that the chamber's exports last year hit JD4.280 billion compared with JD3.896 billion in 2017.

Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir expressed hope that the Kingdom’s exports will see further improvement this year, especially in light of the new amendments to the simplified rules of origin agreement with the EU and the opening of routes to non-traditional markets, as well as efforts seeking to activate the trade exchange agreement with Algeria.

The report said that India, Iraq, the US and Saudi Arabia imported more than 50 per cent of the Kingdom's exports, at a value of JD2.219-billion.

Exports to the Iraqi market have increased by 14.2 per cent to reach JD592 million, compared with JD518 million in 2017.

India was the main export destination for Jordanians products, as exports went up by 18.3 per cent to reach JD616 million, compared with JD520 million in 2017.

The chamber's exports to the US also went up by 10.8 per cent, totalling JD 514 million compared with JD464 million in 2017.

The data also showed an increase in ACI exports to the markets of the UAE, Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Qatar, Libya, Belgium and Italy, among others, and a decline to the markets of Indonesia, China, Algeria, Turkey and Yemen, in addition to other countries.

The chamber’s top exports were products of the mining industries, with a total value of JD999 million, chemical and cosmetic products (JD787 million), medical supplies (JD614 million), leather and garment sectors (JD462 million) and food, agriculture and livestock with JD421 million.

The JCI is scheduled to organise a “Diplomats for Exporters” forum in The Hague next week, with the aim of introducing Jordanian commercial attachés in the EU to the JCI’s efforts to enhance national exports to the EU, Petra added.