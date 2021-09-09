  1. Home
Jordan's Jawaker Acquired by Stillfront for $205 Million

Published September 9th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Jawaker holds one of the largest classic player versus player gaming apps in the world, with a focus on board & card games and other popular games specific to the region including Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Baloot, and Estimation. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
the Swedish company eyes strategic expansion in the fast-growing MENA region as Jawaker is headquartered in UAE.

Swedish Stillfront Group AB has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Jawaker, one of the most popular card games MENA region in a $205 million worth deal, according to the firm's statement.

Founded in 2009, Jawaker holds one of the largest classic player versus player gaming apps in the world, with a focus on board & card games and other popular games specific to the region including Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Baloot, and Estimation.Jawaker

With the new acquisition, the Swedish company eyes strategic expansion in the fast-growing MENA region as Jawaker is headquartered in UAE.

