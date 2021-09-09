Jordan's Jawaker Acquired by Stillfront for $205 Million

Swedish Stillfront Group AB has acquired 100 percent of the shares of Jawaker, one of the most popular card games MENA region in a $205 million worth deal, according to the firm's statement.



Founded in 2009, Jawaker holds one of the largest classic player versus player gaming apps in the world, with a focus on board & card games and other popular games specific to the region including Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Baloot, and Estimation.

With the new acquisition, the Swedish company eyes strategic expansion in the fast-growing MENA region as Jawaker is headquartered in UAE.