JPMorgan settles with Epstein victim

ALBAWABA – Renowned United States (US) bank JPMorgan Chase announced Monday that they have reached a settlement with one of the deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, but the statement did not disclose the agreed amount.

However, Deutsche Bank had previously settled with victims for $75 million, last month, CNBC reported.

Epstein held his accounts at Deutsche Bank after he left JPMorgan in 2013.

Last week, lawyers for the Epstein victim, whose real identity remains undisclosed, asked the court to reopen JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s deposition.

According to CNBC, this prompted the bank to settle.

The victim with whom JPMorgan settled today filed a lawsuit against the bank in federal court.

A related lawsuit was filed by the bank with the US Virgin Islands against former executive Jes Staley, who was friends with Epstein, according to CNBC.

JPMorgan claims that officials in the US Virgin Islands were complicit in Epstein’s crimes.

Epstein died six years later from suicide in a New York jail, weeks after federal authorities charged him with trafficking girls for sex.