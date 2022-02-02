  1. Home
  3. Kanye West Doesn't Believe NFT is "Real"...For Now

Published February 2nd, 2022 - 11:44 GMT
It's worth noting that the world of NFTs witnessed a lot of artists and celebrities buying NFTs themselves. (Shutterstock)

It seems that the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is not that impressive for the controversial artist and designer, Kanye West (Ye).

In an Instagram post, Kanye made it clear to his 10.6 million followers that he won't be stepping into the digital art world and that he wants to focus on the "real" world only, at least for now.  

Kanye West
Source: Instagram

Kanye being Kayne, ended his handwritten note with "Ask me later", implying that he might change his mind about that.

It's worth noting that the world of NFTs witnessed a lot of artists and celebrities buying NFTs themselves. From artists like like Eminem and Justin Bieber, to celebrities like Paris Hilton and Steve Aoki, to athletes like Tom Brady.

Crypto experts expect 2022 tp be the year of music NFTs, claiming that the tech will “inevitably change everything about music distribution and rewire the foundation of the music industry,” CoinDesk reported.

