KLM to Adjust Flight Schedule to Gulf States

From September 28, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will adjust the flight schedule for flights between Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the Gulf States in the Middle East.

KLM will also expand its network with the opening of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

KLM is slowly and carefully expanding its European and intercontinental network. In doing so, KLM aims to offer its customers as much choice of destinations as possible. Adding Riyadh as a new destination will strengthen KLM's network in the Middle East and help keep it robust. The opening of Riyadh means an increase in the number of destinations, but not in the number of flights to the Middle East, because Riyadh will be combined with an existing destination. The total number of flights KLM operates from Schiphol is far from the pre-corona crisis level.

“Our passengers safety, comfort, well-being and health remain our highest priority. All of our flights are operated with additional sanitary measures to ensure our passengers safety. We are humbled to be among the first European airlines resuming flights to the Middle East, offering travel solutions to Paris, Amsterdam and beyond. We profoundly thank our customers for their patience and the authorities involved for their continuous support”, said Yeshwant Pawar, General Manager, Air France KLM, Gulf, Iran and Pakistan.

Riyadh flight schedule

KLM will fly directly from Amsterdam to Riyadh four times a week. On the way back, this flight will make a short stopover in Dammam in Saudi Arabia, a destination that was already included in the KLM network before the corona crisis. The flights will be operated with the Airbus A330-200 with 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class.

Muscat combined with Abu Dhabi

From August 3, the flights to Muscat will be operated with a short stopover in Abu Dhabi. There will be three flights per week. The Amsterdam-Abu Dhabi-Muscat-Abu Dhabi-Amsterdam route will be operated using the Boeing 787-9 with 30 seats in World Business Class and 264 seats in Economy Class.

Reopening flights to Kuwait-Bahrain

As part of the slow expansion of the KLM network, flights via Kuwait to Bahrain will also be restarted on September 28. It concerns three flights per week. The flights will be operated with the Airbus A330-200 with 18 seats in World Business Class and 246 seats in Economy Class.

Flight schedule to Dubai will remain unchanged

The flights from Amsterdam to Dubai will remain unchanged. KLM operates daily flights on this route with a Boeing 777-200 with 34 seats in World Business Class and 286 seats in Economy Class.

Seven destinations in the Gulf States

As of September 28, KLM offers a total of seven destinations in the Gulf States from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE), Dammam and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Manama (Bahrain) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).