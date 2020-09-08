Korean Air, Travelport Renew Multi-Year Content Deal

Travelport, a leading technology company serving the travel industry, recently announced the renewal of a multi-year content agreement with Korean Air, the country’s largest airline and the national carrier.

Under the agreement, Travelport will continue to provide Korean Air’s content and inventory to more than 68,000 Travelport-connected agencies around the world, enabling them to search, sell and book the airline’s fares.

Kenneth Chang, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Korean Air, said: “As travel recovers, Korean Air fully intends to be leading the way. Our partnership with Travelport has proven itself many times over, and its global network remains a cornerstone of our plans for international growth.”

Sue Carter, Head of Asia Pacific, Air Partners at Travelport, added: “We’re extremely pleased to continue supporting Korean Air’s ambitions to be a global aviation leader with our technology solutions. Taking advantage of cutting-edge advancements like New Distribution Capability will be crucial for airlines to lead in a world of heightened traveller expectations, and we look forward to further extending our support with Korean Air in time to come.”

In addition to providing Korean Air content to travel agencies around the world, Travelport is also supporting Korean Air’s organization-wide digital transformation with its Data and Business Intelligence, as well as Airline Insight solutions. These tools provide timely analysis and insights which help airlines recognize and respond to market trends swiftly.

A founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Korean Air was recently rated one of the top three airlines in the world in the 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for Airlines.