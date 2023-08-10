  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 10 August 2023

KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 10 August 2023

Published August 10th, 2023 - 08:21 GMT
KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 10 August 2023
Jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, August 10, opened at SAR 7,188.75 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com.

Also ReadJordan’s new cybercrime law may disrupt social mediaJordan’s new cybercrime law may disrupt social media

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 231.12 today, Thursday, at 10:31 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 211.86    early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 202.23 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 173.34 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 134.82.

Also ReadJordan’s new cybercrime law may disrupt social mediaOil prices dipped despite more cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7201.52 ($1,919.37) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

Tags:GoldPricesKSASaudiArabiaRiyadhJeddahmarketFinance

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now