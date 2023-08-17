KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 17 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 17th, 2023 - 06:17 GMT
Jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, August 17, opened at SAR 7,091.25 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 227.99 today, Thursday, at 10:31 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 208.99    early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 199.49 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 170.99 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 132.99.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 1,893.44 ($1,893.44) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).

